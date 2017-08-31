David Bowie’s Iconic Photo Was Jacked By Hotel Without Permission

The iconic album cover photo of David Bowie’s 1973 “Aladdin Sane” is being used to give the Hard Rock Hotel in Palm Spring, CA a cool rock ‘n’ roll vibe. According to the photographer, Brian Duffy, he didn’t give them permission to use the legendary photo. The picture is plastered all over the hotel including the entrance and in the guestrooms.

The hotel never licensed the photo from Duffy nor did they ask him for his permission to use it which has led to a law suit by the photographer. Duffy’s estate is suing the Hard Rock for damages and any profits made from using the artwork. TMZ reached out to the hotel… no word back so far.