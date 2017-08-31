Dad Stranded by Hurricane Harvey Crashes Daughter’s First Day of Grad School

With delays and flight cancellations at Houston-area airports due to Harvey, many were left stranded in the city. One man in particular, a dad, decided to make the most of his extended stay in the city by attending his daughter’s first day of grad school with her. It’s as adorable as it sounds.

Son of father, Omete, decided to share a screenshot of the message he received in a group text to Twitter and it went viral. Omete also shared a selfie their father took from inside the classroom, and a video chat screenshot.

In the group text the daughter responds, “Get out before we start please! Go! Mommy come get him. Seriously he needs to leave now he’s stayed for the intro and has a syllabus. And won’t leave me. He’s distracting me.”

My pops can't fly back to Houston cause of the hurricane so he going to grad school with my sister 😂😂 she pissed 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Avqj7SeGSV — Omete (@ometeanassi) August 29, 2017

It turns out that Omete’s father wasn’t the only parent stranded in Houston visiting their kids in college.