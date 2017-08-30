Attention all coffee lovers! Starbucks is closing its online store and having a massive sale on goods. For those who were unaware that Starbucks even had a store, this may come as a surprise. The store was was an alternative for people to purchase coffee-ware and coffee-making equipment elsewhere.

So why the purge now? Starbucks spokesperson, Maggie Jantzen, said in a statement to TODAY Food, “We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions. This includes doubling down on our digital relationships with our customers to further elevate our digital flywheel through our mobile app and our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.”

For those looking to stock up on coffee-ware or maybe looking for a good gift idea, Starbucks has marked down many items, some as much as 50 percent.

Here are some of the hot items on sale right now:

Starbucks Cold Drip Brewer: originally $99, now $69.30

Starbucks Stainless Steel Coffee Press with Walnut Handle-Copper: originally $49, now $24.98

Starbucks Stainless Steel Orange Tumbler: originally $23 , now $9.95

These are just a few items you can score at a low price. For more, browse through the store here.