Squiggle Brows Make Your Eyebrows Look Like Little Tiny Snakes!

Just when you think they’ve thought of everything, we find out about Squiggle Brows.
It’s a new beauty trend that throws your classic thoughts about neatly trimmed eyebrows out the window, and makes them FABULOUS! Of course, “fabulous” is a relative term. They might actually look pretty foolish to some of y’all. But nevertheless, Squiggle Brows are here, and they are taking over.
The effect appears to be most commonly created with washable glue, and the best part? No plucking is required! So go squiggle away, and just wash away the squiggles when you’re done!
Happy squiggling!
Via Mashable