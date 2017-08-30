TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Squiggle Brows Make Your Eyebrows Look Like Little Tiny Snakes!

By JT
(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Just when you think they’ve thought of everything, we find out about Squiggle Brows.

It’s a new beauty trend that throws your classic thoughts about neatly trimmed eyebrows out the window, and makes them FABULOUS!  Of course, “fabulous” is a relative term.  They might actually look pretty foolish to some of y’all.  But nevertheless, Squiggle Brows are here, and they are taking over.

A post shared by Claudia (@claudia__.w) on

New Brow trend??? When you're tired of being basic. Somebody dare me to go out like this 🌊 @melovemealot vibezz

A post shared by Promise Tamang (@promisetamang) on

🐬🐬🐬

A post shared by 🍸MLMA 에멜레메이 (@melovemealot) on

The effect appears to be most commonly created with washable glue, and the best part?  No plucking is required!  So go squiggle away, and just wash away the squiggles when you’re done!

Happy squiggling!

Via Mashable

