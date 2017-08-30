TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

News Cameras Capture Hurricane Harvey Rescue Team Taking Shots While Escaping Flood

By JT
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As waters ravage through Southeast Texas, thousands of volunteers are manning the flooded streets in boats looking for survivors to bring to safety.  These heroes deserve breaks any where they can catch them, which makes this video a little ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark situation.

News cameras captured members of a rescue team in Spring, TX escaping the floods on a boat, and they all passed around a bottle of…something.  It’s never exactly identified, but we’re going to disagree with one of the newscasters who believes they are passing around water.

If anyone deserves it, those guys do.  Thanks, y’all!

Via Mashable

