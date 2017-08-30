TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Melania Trump Is Getting Called Out For Heading To Texas Wearing High Heels

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Trumps have officially landed in Texas.

The President and First Lady landed in Corpus Christi sometime yesterday to show support for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. However, no one is talking about the President’s speech, instead, we’re talking about the high heels Melania was wearing as she boarded a plane to Texas.

Ok, so high heels probably aren’t the best choice for heading to a flood zone. And let’s be honest, we have bigger problems here in Texas than worrying about what Melania is wearing. However, she didn’t actually wear those heel in Texas. According to a spokesperson for the Trumps, Melania changed shoes on Marine One.

Here’s a pic of FLOTUS wearing something much more appropriate in Texas.

Ok, is everyone alright now? Can we calm down now? Just for fun, let’s take a poll!

