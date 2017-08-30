TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Katy Perry Hosted The Least Watched VMAs In MTV History

Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, 2017, Game Of Thrones, Katy Perry, Lowest Ratings, MTV, VMAs
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Its official, this years VMAs had the lowest ratings of all time. The award show hosted by Katy Perry only managed to draw in 5.4 million viewers according to Nielsen.

Its not like people really expected this year’s VMAs to shatter any ratings records and the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ didn’t do MTV any favors. The VMAs just can’t seem to catch a break. Their viewership has been consistently dropping for a few years now. Funny enough the ‘GOT” season finale actually rated higher than any VMAs to date.

Via Complex

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live