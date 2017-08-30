Katy Perry Hosted The Least Watched VMAs In MTV History

Its official, this years VMAs had the lowest ratings of all time. The award show hosted by Katy Perry only managed to draw in 5.4 million viewers according to Nielsen.

Its not like people really expected this year’s VMAs to shatter any ratings records and the season finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ didn’t do MTV any favors. The VMAs just can’t seem to catch a break. Their viewership has been consistently dropping for a few years now. Funny enough the ‘GOT” season finale actually rated higher than any VMAs to date.

Via Complex