Kardashian Family Donates $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

By JT
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The Kardashians have answered Kevin Hart’s call to donate to the relief fund for all the victims of Hurricane Harvey along the coast of Texas.

Although not named or tagged in the original post, the Kardashians stepped up in a big way, and donated half a million dollars to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

Since Sunday, the storms and devastating floods have taken at least 14 lives, and displaced thousands from their homes.

Via Seventeen

