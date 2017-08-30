Kardashian Family Donates $500K To Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

The Kardashians have answered Kevin Hart’s call to donate to the relief fund for all the victims of Hurricane Harvey along the coast of Texas.

Although not named or tagged in the original post, the Kardashians stepped up in a big way, and donated half a million dollars to the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.

My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

I tagged the organizations we are donating to if you want more information click on their pages and donate! #HurricaneHarvey #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Since Sunday, the storms and devastating floods have taken at least 14 lives, and displaced thousands from their homes.

Via Seventeen

