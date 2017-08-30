TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 30, 1997

Wednesday, August 30

The year was 1997.  Billboard calls it the best musical year of the ’90s.  Buzzfeed calls it the most underrated year in music, and August 30th of ’97 is evidence as to why.

The pop songs were BIG, and the alternative chart was as big if not BIGGER than the pop chart!  Here are our top 9 songs from August 30th, 1997.  You wouldn’t believe the hits we had to leave off!  Next time!

Sister Hazel-All For You

Shawn Colvin-Sunny Came Home

Hanson-MMMBop

Duncan Sheik-Barely Breathing

LeAnn Rimes-How Do I Live

Sugar Ray-Fly

Matchbox Twenty-Push

Smash Mouth-Walkin’ On The Sun

Backstreet Boys-Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)

