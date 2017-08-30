TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

India Monsoon Leaves More Than 1,000 Dead

Filed Under: $1000, 100.3 Jack FM, Bangladesh, Bihar, dead, India, Monsoon, Nepal, Rain, storms
Photo by -/AFP/Getty Images

Houston isn’t alone. While the country struggles to help those effected by the devastating hurricane Harvey, across the globe another storm rages. Since Wednesday a powerful monsoon has drowned parts of India, Bangladesh and Nepal. In just two days the storm has already claimed more than 1,000 lives and displaced tens of thousands.

Monsoon season usually lasts until through September, but this year the storms have been abnormally severe. Experts say the rain won’t let up any time soon either.

Mumbai was hit particularly hard, leaving countless people trapped in buses and cars during the afternoon rush hour on Wednesday. But the shocking death count is due to landslides caused by the rains. Bihar in eastern India was one of the worst areas affected, with more than 400 dead.

Via USA Today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live