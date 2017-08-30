Coldplay Wrote A Country Song For Houston

Coldplay’s Houston concert was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey. Of course the show must go on, but clearly Houston has been on their minds.

During their concert in Miami, Florida, Chris Martin stopped down the show. He explained that cancelling shows isn’t something they like to do, but clearly it had to be done. So, the band decided to send some love to Houston.

In a matter of days, they actually wrote a song for Houston. It’s called Houston #1 and it’s a country song. It’s a song of hope for better times in Houston. They also told their audience that this would be the one and only time they’d ever play it.

Pretty awesome!