Due to the devastation caused in Southeast Texas from Hurricane Harvey, American Idol has decided to cancel auditions in San Antonio in Houston which were scheduled to take place this Saturday and next Monday.

American Idol wrote in a statement, “The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all of those affected.”

A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/h88A0qiBfY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017

American Idol is being revived for a new run on ABC after spending 15 season on FOX.

Via People

