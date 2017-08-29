TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Woman Photobombs A Photo Shoot While Selling Bread On The Street, And Soon After Was Signed To A Modeling Contract

By JT
International photographer Ty Bello was shooting rapper Tinie Tempah in the Nigerian city of Lagos when a young woman photobombed their session.  Olajumoke Orisaguna was just selling bread on the streets of Lagos, and unintentionally wandered into one of the shots.  Bello shared one of the photos containing Orisaguna online, hoping to identify the woman.

Bello eventually located Orisaguna and changed her life forever, as less than a year after beginning her modeling career, she has gone from selling bread on the streets for less than $20 a day to signing contracts with some of the biggest and most recognized agencies today.

Orisaguna told CNN, “I never expected this would ever happen to me.  My friends have told me they saw me on the TV and they are really happy.  My parents cannot believe their own child can become such a success.”

