Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut First Music in 19 Years With New EDM Song ”Get Lit”

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are together once more!

A whopping 19 years after their last song together, the former musical duo is back at it—but this time they’re taking on EDM with their new track “Get Lit.”

Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff, who gave the world hits like “Summertime” and “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” debuted the new EDM song over the weekend at the Livewire Festival 2017 at Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena in England.

The pair also performed their classic tracks, including “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit’ It,” “Men In Black,” “Miami,” “Girls Ain’t Nothing But Trouble,” and “Just The Two Of Us.”

The electro-jam is their first collaboration since their 1998 tune “Lovely Daze.”

But it’s not just the late ’80s/early ’90s duo who has taken a major music break. Will, who went on to become a certifiable Hollywood superstar, has not released a solo album since his 2005 record, Lost and Found.

