WATCH: Unforgettable VMA Performance on Suicide Prevention

Typically celebrities use their platform to push political views, personal opinions or clothing lines; however, there is a new rapper who is out to change that. There is no doubt the MTV Video Music Awards was full of amazing moments and spot-on performances, but one performance has stood out, yet for some reason hasn’t made headlining news like other performances did.

Logic performed his rendition of “1-800-273-8255” which is the Suicide Prevention hotline phone number. The song already packs an emotional punch on it’s own, but when combined with suicide survivors wearing shirts that read “You Are Not Alone,” gave a message that cannot be forgotten.

Alessia Cara and Khalid, joined Logic as he rapped his heart out but when he was done he gave the most incredibly stirring speeches, possibly any celebrity has ever given.

“I don’t give a d*mn if you are black, white, or any color in between. I don’t care if you’re Christian, you’re Muslim, you’re gay, you’re straight, I am here to fight for your equality because I believe that we are all born equal, but we are not treated equally,” He demanded. “That is why we must fight. We must fight for the equality of every man, woman, and child regardless of race, religion, color, creed, and sexual orientation.”

Even Ellen DeGenerous commended his performance and took a selfie with him after the show.