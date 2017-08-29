The Rock Answers Kevin Hart’s Challenge And Donates $25K To Houston Relief

Yesterday comedian Kevin Hart challenged several of his celebrity friends including the Rock to donate $25,000 to Houston relief efforts.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson donated $25,000 and talked about his experience with Hurricanes.
Kevin Hart then donated another $25,000 and challenge a few more of his celebrity friends to do the same.
Click the link in my Bio & help me help Houston as well as the other cities that are being affected by Hurricane Harvey….I will be able to track this money and make sure that it is being used properly. Keep your head up Houston & keep your faith. I love you all & my prayers are with you!!!! Click the link in my Bio….I will be calling out celebs daily. You also don't have to be a celebrity to donate….Any and everybody can click the link and help out!!!! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO
If you would like to donate to Kevin Hart’s Red Cross donation page you can do so right HERE.