Stranded Dog Abandoned On Viral Video Rescued Late Monday

A dog that was stranded on top of a car in Houston floodwaters yesterday has been rescued. A video of the stranded pup went viral Monday after rescuers gave up their attempts to capture it after they apparently frightened the animal.

On Monday afternoon, CBS 11 reporter JD Miles and a crew were traveling on a boat through a neighborhood in Houston when they came upon a dog sitting on top of a car.

The car was parked in a driveway of a home and was surrounded by flood waters.

When the rescuers approached the dog, the animal appeared to lash out as they attempted to grab him.

The video of the original attempt has been viewed over two million times on Facebook.