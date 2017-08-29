TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Starbucks Post Cryptic Message Regarding The Release Of The Pumpkin Spice Latte

By JT
Why does Starbucks have to be so secretive about everything?

We’ve all been on pins and needles waiting for any news regarding the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and up until this point, we haven’t really heard anything.

Until now.

The official Twitter account for the Pumpkin Spice Latte (yes, the PSL has its own OFFICIAL, verified Twitter account) tweeted yesterday an incredibly cryptic message, one that reveals that we might be on the very brink of the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

You know we’ll be checking our Facebook September 1!

