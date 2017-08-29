Starbucks Post Cryptic Message Regarding The Release Of The Pumpkin Spice Latte

Why does Starbucks have to be so secretive about everything?

We’ve all been on pins and needles waiting for any news regarding the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and up until this point, we haven’t really heard anything.

Until now.

The official Twitter account for the Pumpkin Spice Latte (yes, the PSL has its own OFFICIAL, verified Twitter account) tweeted yesterday an incredibly cryptic message, one that reveals that we might be on the very brink of the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

I CAN’T TELL YOU YES I CAN NO I CAN’T STARBUCKS FACEBOOK SEPTEMBER 1ST THAT’S ALL I CAN SAY AH!!! — Pumpkin Spice Latte (@TheRealPSL) August 28, 2017

You know we’ll be checking our Facebook September 1!

Via Bustle

