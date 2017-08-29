Kay Bailey Hutchison Center Prepares To House Hurricane Harvey Refugees

State officials have asked Dallas to prepare the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center to house those fleeing from the coast and Hurricane Harvey. Rocky Vaz, director of the Dallas Office of Emergency Management, said “We have been advised by the state to be prepared for up to 5,000 evacuees, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to accommodate our fellow Texans who may need assistance.”

Although the city has opened three shelters to house evacuees, and the convention center will be operational and ready, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has previously voiced concerns of the lack of space for those seeking shelter. He said, “We have approximately 740,000 people who live in this hurricane watch area of 30 counties, we have a maximum capacity, if we open all shelters — both private and public — in Texas of about 41,000 shelter spaces. So that’s right at 700,000 people who we don’t have shelter space for. So what I’m asking is that if your cousin who is a pain in the neck to you asks to sleep on your couch for a few days, let the cousin sleep on the couch.”

