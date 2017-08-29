TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 29, 1983

Tuesday, August 29

The year was 1983, and on this day, you could own a Timex Sinclair color computer for less than $200, Mr. Mom and Risky Business were battling it out at the box office, and you were probably snuggling your Glow Worm.

Here are the exact top nine songs on the charts on August 29th, 1983.

Culture Club-I’ll Tumble 4 Ya

The Human League-Fascination

Stevie Nicks-Stand Back

Men At Work-It’s A Mistake

Taco-Puttin On The Ritz

Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money

Michael Sembello-Maniac

Eurythmics-Sweet Dreams

Police-Every Breath You Take

