Jack’s Nine @ 9, August 29, 1983

Tuesday, August 29
The year was 1983, and on this day, you could own a Timex Sinclair color computer for less than $200, Mr. Mom and Risky Business were battling it out at the box office, and you were probably snuggling your Glow Worm.
Here are the exact top nine songs on the charts on August 29th, 1983.
Culture Club-I’ll Tumble 4 Ya
The Human League-Fascination
Stevie Nicks-Stand Back
Men At Work-It’s A Mistake
Taco-Puttin On The Ritz
Donna Summer-She Works Hard For The Money
Michael Sembello-Maniac
Eurythmics-Sweet Dreams
Police-Every Breath You Take