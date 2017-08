Zachary Dearing probably wouldn’t fit the image most of us have of a hero. The 29-year-old in the shorts and manbun just recently moved to Houston to help his dad fight cancer.

When dad was evacuated from Houston, Zachary stayed behind – eventually ending up at a shelter that literally had no one in charge.

Not that Zachary wanted to, or even that he was inclined to, Dearing ended up stepping up – and is now credited with helping hundreds of people displaced by floods.