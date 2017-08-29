TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Here Are the Ordinary Citizens Acting as First Responders This Week in Houston

Filed Under: Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Jet Ski, powerful, Reddit, Rescue
(Photo credit BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s very hard to look at images of Houston’s devastating transformation this week due to Hurricane Harvey. It’s also restored faith in humanity looking at all the photos and videos by ordinary citizens acting as first responders this week.

Take this rescuer in particular. He didn’t have a boat or canoe to help, but he did have a jet ski and has been putting it to use. Reddit user, Webborwebbor, has shared a photo of his friend’s grandmother being rescued at her doorway by jet ski. It’s hard and heartwarming looking at this photo, but it’s truly great seeing many coming together to help out in any way possible.

View post on imgur.com

Even former Bachelor, Sean Lowe, took upon himself to rescue victims by boat as you can see here.

