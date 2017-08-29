Here Are the Ordinary Citizens Acting as First Responders This Week in Houston

It’s very hard to look at images of Houston’s devastating transformation this week due to Hurricane Harvey. It’s also restored faith in humanity looking at all the photos and videos by ordinary citizens acting as first responders this week.

Take this rescuer in particular. He didn’t have a boat or canoe to help, but he did have a jet ski and has been putting it to use. Reddit user, Webborwebbor, has shared a photo of his friend’s grandmother being rescued at her doorway by jet ski. It’s hard and heartwarming looking at this photo, but it’s truly great seeing many coming together to help out in any way possible.

Even former Bachelor, Sean Lowe, took upon himself to rescue victims by boat as you can see here.

Today I had the chance to do what I could to help some people in the Houston area. I couldn't believe the devastation. My heart broke for all the elderly who are immobile and the mothers trapped in their homes with young babies. But I was encouraged by the selflessness of so many Texans who came to help where they could. Definitely a day I'll never forget. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Aug 28, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Anyone in the dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I'll pay for the rental. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017

Thanks to Twitter, I found a person who is selfless enough to let me use her boat. Leaving in AM. Thanks Jonathan. https://t.co/pNjJj9bjs6 — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) August 27, 2017