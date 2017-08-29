Health Professionals Reporting Numerous Cases Where Patients Put Sunscreen In Eyeballs To Watch Eclipse

Rather than purchase a pair of eclipse sunglasses or make a pinhole box to view last week’s eclipse, a lot of geniuses opted to drown their eyes in sunscreen thinking it would produce a similar protective effect.

Trish Patterson, a nurse at Prestige Urgent Care in Redding, California said, “One of my colleagues at moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist.”

This isn’t affecting patients in just California, either. Doctors in Virginia have also been reporting patients complaining about putting sunscreen in their eyes because they did not have protective eyewear to view the eclipse.

Via Fox News

