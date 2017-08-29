Emotional Video Shows Son Contacting Father For First Time Since Hurricane Harvey Destroyed Home

Aaron Mitchell had not spoken to his father since Hurricane Harvey slammed into his Aransas Pass home.

CNN spoke with Mitchell who told the cameras, “There’s been no cell service since Thursday, Friday. Haven’t gotten ahold of anybody. If my mom and dad is watching, I’m okay. My mom’s in Oklahoma and my dad, there’s no telling where my dad’s at. I’m here in Rockport, waiting on you.” Mitchell had just walked 12 miles in an unsuccessfull attempt to reach to his father, who was not at his home.

The crew from CNN provided Mitchell with a satellite phone, where he was finally able to connect with his father.

Aransas Pass resident breaks down: "I'm scared…I lost everything. It just wiped me out… This is my home.” https://t.co/fGg4NuZBXS — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 28, 2017

Mitchell had ridden out the storm form his home in Rockport; everything but the clothes on his back was destroyed. “I felt like The Wizard of Oz, man. I was scared. I’ve seen a lot of things but that terrified me. I just lost everything I worked for. Everything. The only thing I got are the clothes on my back.”

After speaking with his father, Mitchell was able to board one of the buses evacuating Rockport which is making its way towards Austin, where his father is.

Via CNN

