Domino’s Is Testing Self Driving Pizza Delivery Cars

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Self driving cars are still very much in their infancy, but it seems like every company is jumping on the bandwagon. Self driving taxis? Makes sense. Automated airport shuttles? Sure! Don’t forget though, the technology is still a little on the rusty side, and it’ll be a while before a lot of people are ready to trust a computer behind the wheel, but having a self driving pizza delivery car? That’s just pure genius!

The only downside is that you’ll have to walk outside to the car to grab your pizza, but the cars do have warming compartments, so say goodbye to cold pizza! All we need now is little robot that will drop your food right at your front door.

Via Bloomberg

