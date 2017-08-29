Cher Is Rumored To Be In The Next Season Of ‘American Horror Story’

Lady Gaga was amazing in ‘American Horror Story,’ and honestly we thought the show couldn’t get any better, but if the speculation turns out to be true the next season of ‘AHS: Cult’ will feature the one and only Cher.

Now lets get to those juicy clues. Last week, the entire cast of ‘AHS’ went to see Cher perform and the living legend dropped a pretty cryptic tweet at about the same time:

My“For Fun”Surprise Project,First wk Sept — Cher (@cher) August 5, 2017

It gets better, Cher’s “surprise project” will be released in early September, which just so happens to be the same time as the premiere of ‘AHS.’

But wait there’s more! Its been confirmed that Cher’s son will be in the upcoming season, and some internet detectives have carefully examined pictures fro the set and found a chair with Cher’s name on it lined up with the other Horror Story actors.

Via NNN