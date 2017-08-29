After The Birth Of Baby August, Mark Zuckerberg Is Taking Paternity Leave

Believe it or not, but Facebook offers paternity leave. And it’s not just for the head honcho Mark Zuckerberg. Employees are given up to four months of paternity and maternity leave while working for the billion dollar company.

On Monday, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla announced the birth of their second baby girl, August. While we don’t know her actual birth date or how much she weighed, or even her middle name, we do know that Mark and Priscilla wrote her a pretty amazing letter to read when she gets older.

We also know that Zuckerberg is planning on taking two months paternity leave to spend some important bonding time with his new little girl. Now he’s not planning on taking it all at once. He’s taking the first month as we speak, then he will take another month in December.

If only every dad had the opportunity to spend this much time with their newborn baby.