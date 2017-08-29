10 Cities Where You Can Comfortably Live on $40k Per Year

Could you live in Sheboygan, Wisconsin? How about a town a few hours west of DFW?

AARP The Magazine has highlighted 10 great towns where we could live on a modest $40,000 per year. No retirement required.

The focus is on the usual metrics: affordability, access to work, transportation, safety and healthcare.

Here are a few choice choices:

Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Don’t let the cold scare you away from this gem on the western shore of Lake Michigan at the mouth of the Sheboygan River. The waterfront is bustling and the people are first rate. Abilene, Texas! How about that? Listed as an “affordable trendsetter with a diverse population”… and “haven for foodies.” Who knew? Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Lots of tourists means lots to do in this area of the laid-back Florida panhandle. Cleveland, Ohio. Experiencing a comeback from former glory days, Cleveland has renovated neighborhoods, a world-class orchestra, a thriving downtown, miles of biking and hiking along the great lake of Erie. Eugene, Oregon. Home of The University of Oregon, abundant culture, and Nike headquarters. Outdoor paradise. Lots of rain means lots of green and it does have 155 sunny days a year. Bristol, Virginia / Tennessee. A city spanning two states known for stellar country music, NASCAR, lakes and mountains.

The rest of the list is HERE. Enjoy!