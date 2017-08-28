TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Texans vs Cowboys Preseason Game Officially Moved to AT&t Stadium

Filed Under: AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans
(Photo by Greg Nelson /Sports Illustrated/Getty Images) (Set Number: X82951 TK1 R4 F17 )

The final preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will be played here in Arlington.

The NFL said in a release “Due to public safety concerns resulting from the ongoing weather emergency related to Hurricane Harvey, Thursday’s Dallas Cowboys-Houston Texans game originally scheduled to be played in Houston at 7 p.m. CT has been relocated to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff on Thursday will remain at 7 p.m. CT.  Details on tickets, parking and other game day logistics will be announced later this week.”

