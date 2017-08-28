TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Stranger Climbs Onto Subway Platform Beam To Comfort Suicidal Woman

A good Samaritan is credited with saving a young woman’s life after he climbed onto a beam above the Broadway-Lafayette subway station platform in New York. Several people saw the woman sitting on the girder. One woman claims she hear make several suicidal comments. One stranger saw the woman and risked his own life, climbing onto the railing. The man sat with the woman, hanging 20 feet above the tracks, and comforted her.

Eventually police arrived and safely escorted the woman off the beam and onto an ambulance.

