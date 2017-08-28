Prince William & Prince Harry Defend Their Father & The Queen’s Decision To Shield Them From The Public Eye After Princess Diana’s Death

Nearly 20 years ago, Princess Diana was killed in a horrific car accident involving a high speed chase with paparazzi. Not only was she royalty, but she was also the mother of two young boys. Prince William was 15-years-old, Harry was just 12-years-old.

How are you supposed to handle that situation? The Queen along with Prince Charles basically shielded the kids from everything. The Queen had all the newspapers removed from the house. The boys were immediately swept away to the Balmoral estate and kept out of the public eye.

Now that we are approaching the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, both William and Harry are speaking out in a BBC documentary called Diana, 7 Days. The boy both defend the action of the Queen and their father. The each saw their actions as a way of protection. Being out of the public eye allowed them to grieve. Prince Harry said…

“One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is tell your children that your other parent has died. How you deal with that, I don’t know…But he was there for us. He was the one out of two left. And he tried to do his best and to make sure that we were protected and looked after. But he was going through the same grieving process as well.”

Even Diana’s sister defended the Queen’s decision, saying…

“Surely it’s better that they were allowed to get over the shock privately in the bosom of their family, rather than bring them down to London.”

You can watch Diana, 7 Days HERE.