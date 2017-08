Matt Burns took up air guitar almost a decade ago after watching the documentary Air Guitar Nation.

Burns has become a master of the craft though, securing his second consecutive victory at the 22nd Air Guitar Championships. The competition took place in Oulu, Finals on Friday, and featured competitors from many countries, including South Korea, Pakistan, Sweden, Britain, and Canada.

Burns secured the victory with a rock rendition of “I Will Survive,” with a final score of 35.4

Via ABC News

