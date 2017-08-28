Lorde Confuses And Confounds With Interpretive Dance Non-Performance At VMAs

One of the more bizarre moments from last night’s Video Music Awards came when Lorde took the stage for a performance of her hit “Homemade Dynamite.”

The singer threw away the standards of what a performance should be, and took the stage armed only with a boombox, and performed an interpretive dance to her song. She didn’t sing, and she didn’t lip synch.

Lorde noted on Twitter that she was sick with the flu, which may have been the reason she decided to opt to not sing.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

Some were quick to question and try to make sense of Lorde’s non-performance.

Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017

Me trying to make sense of Lorde performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/PjlBet8JRm — oh well (@FauxLionn) August 28, 2017

Although her fans were equally as quick to come to her defense.

For everyone that's confused, Lorde's not allowed to sing, she's really damaged her throat 😦 #vmas pic.twitter.com/N8QwmeHl91 — • MATT • (@witnessmatt) August 28, 2017

SHE HAS THE FLU YOU FREAKS BE QUIET DONT COME FOR LORDE WHEN YOU JUST LAY IN BED PICKING YOUR NOSE WHEN YOURE SICK pic.twitter.com/Cam2N2GW0e — beck (@erskinerecords) August 28, 2017

Lorde has the flu and still did a performance at the VMAs. I can’t even go to class when I have the common cold. — Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) August 28, 2017

Lorde was nominated for Artist of the Year, but lost to Ed Sheeran.

Via EW

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter