Lorde Confuses And Confounds With Interpretive Dance Non-Performance At VMAs

One of the more bizarre moments from last night’s Video Music Awards came when Lorde took the stage for a performance of her hit “Homemade Dynamite.”
The singer threw away the standards of what a performance should be, and took the stage armed only with a boombox, and performed an interpretive dance to her song. She didn’t sing, and she didn’t lip synch.
Lorde noted on Twitter that she was sick with the flu, which may have been the reason she decided to opt to not sing.
Some were quick to question and try to make sense of Lorde’s non-performance.
Although her fans were equally as quick to come to her defense.
Lorde was nominated for Artist of the Year, but lost to Ed Sheeran.
