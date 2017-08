Monday, August 28

The year was 1980, and on this day, actor Macaulay Culkin was 2-days-old, Cheap trick had just hired a new bass player, and Jools Holland had just quit the band, Squeeze.

Nine songs and moments from August 28th, 1980.

Gary Numan-Cars

Queen-Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Cristopher Cross-Sailing

Blondie-Call Me

Billy Joel-Still Rock & Roll To Me

Michael Jackson-Rock With You

Pink Floyd-Another Brick In The Wall

Lipps Inc.-Funkytown

Olivia Newton-John-Magic