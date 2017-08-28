TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Intelligent People Are More Likely To Swear And Walk Around Naked At Home

By JT
Filed Under: high IQ, Intelligence, naked, People, Smart, Survey, swear, university of rochester
(Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)

Researches at the University of Rochester asked 1,000 people questions about stereotypical behaviors and characteristics, with the goal to identify signature behaviors for the main personality types.

Their findings included several surprises, including that people with higher levels of intellect were more likely to swear in normal conversation, and are more likely to walk around their homes naked.  Smarter people were also more likely to drive cars faster than 75 miles per hour, gamble, go out for drinks, and eat spicy breakfasts.

Along with walking around naked, the research also found that extroverts are more prone to telling dirty jokes, and those with agreeable personalities are more likely to sing in the shower.

Do you exhibit any of these behaviors?

Via Daily Mail 

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

More from JT
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live