Intelligent People Are More Likely To Swear And Walk Around Naked At Home

Researches at the University of Rochester asked 1,000 people questions about stereotypical behaviors and characteristics, with the goal to identify signature behaviors for the main personality types.

Their findings included several surprises, including that people with higher levels of intellect were more likely to swear in normal conversation, and are more likely to walk around their homes naked. Smarter people were also more likely to drive cars faster than 75 miles per hour, gamble, go out for drinks, and eat spicy breakfasts.

Along with walking around naked, the research also found that extroverts are more prone to telling dirty jokes, and those with agreeable personalities are more likely to sing in the shower.

Do you exhibit any of these behaviors?

Via Daily Mail

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter