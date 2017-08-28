TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Here Are Some Of The Most Intense Photos / Videos During Hurricane Harvey

(Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

To say things are crazy in Houston is an understatement. Bridges and highways are under water. There’s severe flooding. People are being evacuated. Needless to say, but it’s crazy out there.

If you have family and friends in the Houston area, you’ve probably already been watching the news and taking in the visuals of the flooding. If you haven’t been keeping up, here’s just some of the pictures out of South Texas.

For starters, there have been several people with boats risking their lives to save others.

My family is out saving people on their boat. Good luck tonight to you all and God bless. from HurricaneHarvey2017

Kirby drive in rice village 2 pm today. from HurricaneHarvey2017

Houses are flooded.

7AM this morning in Alvin, Texas. This is my home. The water is still rising too, but we have evacuated and we are safe. from HurricaneHarvey2017

Harvey Flooding in Pearland, TX

The difference that two hours of torrential rain can make. Other neighbors have water that is up to 5ft+. from HurricaneHarvey2017

Highway 610 is under water.

View post on imgur.com

Of course, it’s not just highways.

Reporter flags down rescue vehicle during Hurricane Harvey. Rescue crew saves trucker’s life. 

And we have to thank the men and women who having been working nonstop rescuing people. Like this unknown man, who finally passed out after he couldn’t go anymore.

Harvey Heros! This deputy worked 12+ hours thru the night, doing high water rescues. Worked until he couldn’t stand anymore. This man and hundreds more just like him are out there helping those in needs. Show some love!

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone hit by Hurricane Harvey.

 

