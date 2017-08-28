Here Are Some Of The Most Intense Photos / Videos During Hurricane Harvey

To say things are crazy in Houston is an understatement. Bridges and highways are under water. There’s severe flooding. People are being evacuated. Needless to say, but it’s crazy out there.

If you have family and friends in the Houston area, you’ve probably already been watching the news and taking in the visuals of the flooding. If you haven’t been keeping up, here’s just some of the pictures out of South Texas.

For starters, there have been several people with boats risking their lives to save others.

Houses are flooded.

Highway 610 is under water.

Of course, it’s not just highways.

And we have to thank the men and women who having been working nonstop rescuing people. Like this unknown man, who finally passed out after he couldn’t go anymore.

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone hit by Hurricane Harvey.