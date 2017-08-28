Fire Ants Are Surviving The Flood By Linking Their Bodies Into Massive Rafts

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology discovered some pretty weird things about fire ants back in July. As it turns out these ants will link their bodies together and form very strong structures. Scientists have figured out how these ants are linking their bodies but the strange thing is they have no idea how the ants know where to go and what to do.

Pro tip: Don't touch the floating fire ant colonies. They will ruin your day. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/uwJd0rA7qB — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) August 27, 2017

We’re seeing this strange behavior in Houston right now. Displaced ant colonies have been seen in massive clumps floating through the city. As if a hurricane wasn’t scary enough. Now there are literally balls of thousands of ants floating around out there.

And look, guys. The ants are now just feet from house. pic.twitter.com/rt2aU7Uvm3 — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) August 28, 2017

That's a floating mass of fire ants and it made my hair stand on end. #houston #harvey https://t.co/75inwXo7Nu pic.twitter.com/O3RUVbox0J — Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) August 28, 2017

Via Mashable