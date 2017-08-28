TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Fire Ants Are Surviving The Flood By Linking Their Bodies Into Massive Rafts

Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP/Getty Images

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology discovered some pretty weird things about fire ants back in July. As it turns out these ants will link their bodies together and form very strong structures. Scientists have figured out how these ants are linking their bodies but the strange thing is they have no idea how the ants know where to go and what to do.

We’re seeing this strange behavior in Houston right now. Displaced ant colonies have been seen in massive clumps floating through the city. As if a hurricane wasn’t scary enough. Now there are literally balls of thousands of ants floating around out there.

