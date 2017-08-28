TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

Ever Wanted To Eat A Celebrity’s Face Off? Now You Can With These Custom Cookies!

Filed Under: Celebrities, cookies, cupcake market, Custom, Faces, New York
(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Do you love cookies? Do you love celebrities? What if you could put those two things together in one delicious bite?

You can! There’s a bakery in New York that makes cookies in the shape of celebrity faces. And not just any celebrity faces, any one you want. if you want Kim Kardashian in the middle of an ugly cry…they can do it!

🌻🌻🌻🌻 @lauraleexj

A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on

If you want to eat all five Spice Girls, you’re in luck!

🌼🌼🌼 @adventuresofanyfoodie

A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on

Even better than that, you can have them do you!

🌻Custom Face cookies for the graduate 🌻

A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on

One of our favorite regulars Matt! congrats on graduating !!💐💐💐

A post shared by Cupcake Market (@cupcakemarketnyc) on

Seriously, how cool are these cookies!

Now, we must warn you. These custom cookies are expensive. Just two celebrity face cookies will cost you $49. Click HERE for more info.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live