Door To Portable Toilet Leads To Secret Rave At Music Festival In Hungary

The Sziget Festival was held in Budapest from August 9th to August 16th.

Hidden deep within the confines of the festival was a secret rave known only to those who discovered it, and kept quiet by the festival’s staff. Fabian Ruivenkamp only found out about the secret only after being told of its existence by other revelers.

This cleverly concealed rave? It was only accessible through the door of a random porta potty.

Would you join someone if they asked you to come party in the porta potty?

Via UPI

