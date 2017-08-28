TRACKING HARVEY: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | Video ForecastDisaster Relief Drive

And Your 2017 Big Tex Choice Award Winners Are…

By JT
(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

Yesterday, a panel consisting of local celebrities, and a lucky 10-year-old from Grapevine made one of the most important and crucial decisions of the year.

Of the many that entered, and amongst the ten finalists, only TWO dishes stood out in this year’s edition of the Big Tex Choice Awards.  Normally, three dishes take home the prizes, although the fathered judges found that one dish deserved to take home two awards at the end of the day.

Taking home the award for the Best Tasting Sweet was the alcoholic Gulf Coast Fish Bowl drink, complete with Swedish Fish and Nerds candy.

And in a surprise to the audience and judges in attendance, the Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger took home the Best Tasting Savory AND Most Creative awards.

Tom Grace, the mastermind behind the creator of the two-time award-winning Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger, is a veteran, having served food at the State Fair for 28 years.  He says of the funnel cake burger, “It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever put together.  But it just makes sense.”

The State Fair runs this year from September 29 through October 22.

