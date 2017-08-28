AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Joins Muse for ‘Back In Black’

By Annie Reuter

Brian Johnson joined Muse on stage over the weekend for a rare appearance during their headlining set at Reading Festival in England. The former AC/DC member was forced to cut his time on the road with AC/DC short in 2016 due to a risk of complete hearing lost. The rocker later learned that fluids were impacting his ear following a popped eardrum while in a race car.

Related: AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Walks Away from Car Wreck Unscathed

Muse ended their set with “Take a Bow” and surprised the audience during their encore with Johnson, who assisted on AC/DC’s “Back In Black.” Johnson, fittingly all dressed in black, paraded the stage with the same energy AC/DC fans witnessed over the past 35 years with the band. Watch Johnson and Muse’s high-intensity performance of “Back In Black” below.

Thanks to new hearing technology developed by in-ear monitor inventor Stephen Ambrose, founder of Asius Technologies, which reduces the risk of hearing loss when exposed to high volumes, the rocker was able to revisit the stage with Muse.