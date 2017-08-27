WATCH: Fifth Harmony Throws Shade at Former Fifth Member During VMA Performance

Fifth Harmony, officially the group with ‘no chill’! The group took the stage to perform songs from their new, self-titled album but they also used the moment to say goodbye to their fifth piece… well, former fifth piece.

Their 2017 VMAs performance opened with five girls standing on the stage, but as the beat dropped, the fifth girl was thrown backwards off the stage. Clearly this was a dis at former band member Camila Cabello, who left the group in December 2016 in search for a solo career.

Cabello infamously left the group, without prior consultation with the other four members. When the news went public, the girls found themselves caught up in a series of back-and-forth statements placing blame for the breakup.