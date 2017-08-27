TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

[VIDEO] Conor McGregor Partying After Big Fight At Las Vegas Night Club

If you didn’t watch the big Mayweather vs Mcgregor fight, well, let’s just say the Money Team won again, beating Mcgregor with a TKO in the 10th round!

According to TMZ, looks like Mcgregor won in a totally different situation. He was seen at a Las Vegas night club partying after the huge fight against Mayweather.

He takes the mic and says, “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted but we can still party like it did.”

Looks like I chose the wrong profession here! Where do I sign up and get beat up and still make money and party? LOL!

-Marco A. Salinas

