TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

SAG Life Achievement Award Recipient Goes to Actor Morgan Freeman in 2018

Filed Under: actor, big screen, Ceremony, Film, hollywood, Morgan Freeman, SAG Life Achievement Award, Television

The famous and greatest actor, Morgan Freeman, is named the 54th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award, and will be recognized in the 2018 SAG Awards in January.

According to E! President of SAG-AFTRA, Gabrielle Carteris says “I am thrilled to announce Morgan Freeman as this year’s recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.” This award is what actors want to achieve in their acting career.

“Some actors spend their entire careers waiting for the perfect role. Morgan showed us that true perfection is what a performer brings to the part. He is innovative, fearless and completely unbound by expectations. As a chauffeur, convicted murderer, boxing gym attendant, pimp or president, Morgan fully realized every character, baring their souls and showcasing their humanity”

Overall, the actor has roughly 100 film credits to his name!

Congratulations Morgan Freeman!! Well deserved!

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live