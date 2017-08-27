John Mayer Getting Over Katy Perry By Hitting On A Girl On Instagram

John Mayer is single now, but he won’t be for long if he gets his way.

Famed music producer David Foster shared a photo of his daughter, Erin Foster, on Instagram in honor of her 35th birthday Wednesday, and with it penned a heartfelt note.

🎼one of the loves of my life and my fav daughter on this day!!! Happy bday @erinfoster #iloveyou A post shared by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Upon seeing the image, Mayer took to the comment section to express his interest.

“Can you put a good word in for me?” Mayer, 39, wrote.

Page Six reached out to Erin’s rep to find out if her dad put in “good word” for the musician or not.

-source via foxnews.com