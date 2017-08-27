TRACKING HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest Updates | Current Track Prediction | Video Forecast

Director of ‘Chainsaw Massacre’ Dead at 74

Filed Under: Celebrity Death, death, director, director death, Film, Los Angeles, movie, NPR, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Tobe Hooper

NPR confirms that the the influential horror movie director, Tobe Hooper, died on Saturday in LA.

He was famous for directing the movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre which received very mixed reviews when the first film came out. The movie was banned in a number of different countries, some horror directors criticized his work both positive and negative and his crew members, actors had very little money to make this movie.

Though, this movie was the founding father of the slasher genre for years to come. Little did he know, he changed the horror genre in the cinematic industry forever!

The cause is still unknown, but his body was identified by the LA County coroner’s office.

 

-Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live