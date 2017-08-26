Powerball Winner’s Ex-Husband Killed In Hit-And-Run Back In 2016

The Massachusetts mom, Mavis Wanczyk, suffered a loss where her ex-husband was killed in a hit-and-run back in 2016.

According to People.com, William Wanczyk, who was a firefighter in Northampton, MA, was killed by a speeding truck as he sat in an Amherst bus shelter.

The suspect was later arrested and charged with manslaughter and other counts.

Mavis, the $758.7 million winner chose the winning numbers, just based on her family members birthday. During a press conference, claiming the money, mentioned that she had already quit her current job.

“I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream has finally come true, I wanted to retire and it came early!” she says. “I called [my employer] and told them I will not be coming back . Th first thing I want to do is I just want to sit back and relax.”

She was elected to take $480.5 million and takes homes $336.3 million after taxes.

Congratulations to her and hopefully next time, it will be me!

-Marco A. Salinas