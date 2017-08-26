Hurricanes That Hit The U.S. Since 2005

As Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast, it’s categorized as one of the most hard hit hurricanes that hit the Texas coast since Hurricane Ike back in 2008.

Let’s take a look at the timeline, according to USA Today:

Hurricane Dennis – July 2005: A category 3 hurricane hitting Florida, after still recovering from Hurricane Ivan in 2004

Hurricane Katrina – Aug 2005: A category 3 hurricane and the most costliest hurricane in history, hitting Louisiana

Hurricane Rita – Sept 2005: A category 3 hurricane, known as the “forgotten storm” since this hurricane hit after Katrina, hitting the Texas/Louisiana border

Hurricane Wilma – Oct 2005: A category 3 hurricane that was most powerful, hitting Florida. Katrina was the costliest, Wilma was the strongest!

Hurricane Humberto – Sept 2007: started off weak but went to a category 1 rapidly once it hit the Texas coast

Hurricane Dolly – July 2008: A category 2 storm, hitting Texas but was into a tropical depression as it continued through Texas

Hurricane Gustav – Sept 2008: this major storm, hitting Louisiana since Katrina was a category 2, where tens of thousands were evacuated.

Hurricane Irene – Sept 2011: this category 1 storm hit the Eastern seaboard, which caused major flooding in the northeast, the storm hitting North Carolina

Hurricane Isaac – Aug 2012: this category 1 hurricane was considered deadly and hit the Louisiana/Mississippi coastline around the anniversary of Katrina

Hurricane Sandy – Oct 2012: or more known as Superstorm Sandy, where the storm slammed the New England area and is considered the largest Atlantic system on record. It is the deadliest hurricane hitting the New England area in 40 years and the second costliest in U.S. history

Hurricane Arthur – July 2014: a category 2 hurricane hitting the North Carolina coastline

Hurricane Hermine – Sept 2016: a category 1 hurricane hitting Florida. First time since Wilma back in 2005.

Hurricane Matthew – Oct 2016: another major hurricane which devastated Florida and was marked as a category 4, then weaken to a category 1 as it hit South Carolina

We definitely had some huge hurricanes and yes we did have losses. We can never control mother nature, all we have to do is be prepared for it!

Prayers to our friends down the Texas coast and South Texas!

-Marco A. Salinas