Experts and Boxers Everywhere Are Weighing in on the Upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor Fight

With the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fast approaching, boxers and experts everywhere having been weighing in on who they think will win. There’s certainly trend in favor for Floyd Mayweather, but a few have mentioned McGregor might just surprise everyone. Regardless of Mayweather’s undefeated boxing career and McGregor’s strong UFC career, it will be a match of worlds colliding that many will be talking about for a while.

See what commentators, boxers, and experts have to say about the upcoming match:

I've been certain of a #Mayweather win despite being a #McGregor fan. Until the weigh in. That's a lot of weight to give away (1/2) — Liam Bradford (@LiamBradford84) August 25, 2017

to a man who fights in the UFC, where they take cutting weight to a different level. Could be more than 14lbs between them tomorrow. (2/2) — Liam Bradford (@LiamBradford84) August 25, 2017

Mike Tyson: "McGregor is going to get killed in boxing. He is going to get koed because his opponent has been doing this since he was a baby — Boxing Insider.com (@BoxingInsider) August 26, 2017

"He will go down blazing covered in blood, guts and swinging"@BigDaddyBunce can't fault Conor McGregor's effort#McGregorMayweather pic.twitter.com/tgC0I6oTYn — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) August 25, 2017

Here’s boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr. talking about the Irish—and why McGregor CAN win. “They are a special people." #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/UAfotFk1hy — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) August 25, 2017