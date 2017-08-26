Dog Finds Himself Some Food After Hurricane Harvey Hits

Everyone’s gotta eat.

After a long night without power, residents who were affected by hurricane Harvey have slowly started to clean up and go out including Otis the dog. Tiele Dockens was checking out the damage for friends and family in Sinton, north of Corpus Christi, when she saw Otis on the street carrying a large bag of dog food. Dockens told the Huffington Post that she spoke with Otis’ owner later that day and learned that the dog made it home safely with the bag of food, although it is unclear where that bag came from. Dockens POst has been shared more than 20K times already. Talk about one resourceful dog.